Some Sapporo Eateries Asked to Suspend Biz amid Virus Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo/Nagoya, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The government of Hokkaido on Thursday decided to ask eating and drinking establishments offering hospitality services in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture, to suspend operations due to a surge in novel coronavirus infections.

The decision was made at a meeting of the prefectural government's headquarters on measures against the epidemic. The request, covering all areas of the city, will be in place from Saturday to Dec. 11.

In Sapporo, coronavirus infection cases started to surge in October, mainly in the Susukino entertainment district.

Also on Thursday, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura announced the central prefecture's decision to request eating and drinking facilities serving alcoholic drinks in entertainment districts in its capital, Nagoya, to move up the closing time to 9 p.m. or earlier.

The request will be effective for 20 days from Sunday, Omura said. The city is also seeing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

