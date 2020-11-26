Japan's Digital Agency to Map Out System Development Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A proposed agency in Japan will map out a basic policy on the development and management of the government's information systems and oversee related funding, officials said Thursday.

The agency is designed to play a central role in promoting digital transformation in the country.

The government plans to integrate its information systems to cut operating expenses by 30 pct by 2025.

It also aims to unify information systems used by local governments by prompting the use of cloud services.

The proposed digital agency will be in charge of the My Number social security and taxation identification system.

