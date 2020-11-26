Tokyo Alert for Rise in Severe Coronavirus Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Experts on Thursday warned of the risk of Tokyo seeing a further increase in severely ill novel coronavirus patients and the non-coronavirus medical capacity in the Japanese capital being affected as a result.

"It could become extremely difficult" for medical institutions to handle coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients at the same time, one expert said in a coronavirus monitoring meeting of the Tokyo metropolitan government. Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Tokyo have been on the rise, leading to a surge in the number of hospitalized patients.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed infection cases in Tokyo stood at record 399.6 as of Wednesday, up from 325.7 as of Nov. 18. The total number of people aged 65 or over who were confirmed positive for the virus came to 390 in the week to Monday, up sharply from 274 in the preceding seven days.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition stood at 60 as of Thursday, up from 39 as of Nov. 18. Pointing to the possibility of the number growing further, Masataka Inokuchi, vice head of the Tokyo Medical Association, said in the meeting, "Although we usually see an increase in inpatients for non-coronavirus cases, such as stroke, in winter, we could be forced to limit the number of scheduled surgeries and that of emergency patients we accept."

As of Wednesday, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 1,561, up by 207 from a week before. "The proportion of inpatients with moderate or more severe symptoms is on the increase," Inokuchi said, suggesting that it is becoming difficult to find medical institutions that admit seriously ill patients in need of emergency care.

