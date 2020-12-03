INTERVIEW: Olympic Village Mayor Aims for Memorable Experiences

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic athletes' village, hopes that delegations from around the world will have memorable experiences during their stays at the facility.

"I'm keen to make the village unforgettable for athletes and other people concerned," Kawaguchi, 84, said in a recent interview.

The village has 21 accommodation facilities with 14 to 18 stories to house up to 18,000 people during the Tokyo Games, postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The athletes' village mayor "is a role totally different from posts I have held," said Kawaguchi. He was the first chairman of the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, and served as president of the Japan Football Association and the Japan Basketball Association.

"This is the last big role of my life," he said.

