Japan to Extend Special Job Subsidy Measure until End-Feb.

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry said Friday that it has decided to extend again a special measure under the government's employment adjustment subsidy scheme, by two months until the end of February 2021, as the nation's employment situation remains severe due to a resurgence of novel coronavirus cases.

When the ministry decided in late August a three-month extension of the measure until the end of this year, it suggested a policy of scaling down the step in stages after the turn of the year. But the ministry reversed course after many lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party voiced opposition to shrinking the special measure early amid the growing spread of the virus.

The subsidy scheme covers part of leave allowances companies pay to furloughed workers. Normally, up to two-thirds of the allowances is covered by the program, with the upper limit set at 8,370 yen per day per employee.

Under the special measure introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis, up to the full amount is covered, with the daily cap set at 15,000 yen.

The subsidy scheme will be brought back to normal in stages unless the employment situation worsen in and after March, labor minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference after Friday's cabinet meeting.

