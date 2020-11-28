Japan Confirms over 2,500 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan came to 2,531 on Friday, exceeding 2,500 for the second consecutive day.

New cases hit a record high in Tokyo, at 570, and in Aichi Prefecture, at 234.

The number of coronavirus tests marked a record high of 9,864 in Tokyo on Tuesday, following a three-day weekend, the metropolitan government said.

The country’s death toll from the virus grew by 31 from Thursday to 2,109. The new fatalities included nine in Hokkaido, five in Osaka and three each in Tokyo and Shizuoka Prefecture.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients increased by 25 to 435, hitting a record high, the health ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]