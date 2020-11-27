Tokyo Logs Record 570 New Coronavirus Cases Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 570 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, a record daily high for the Japanese capital.

The previous all-time high was 539, recorded on Saturday last week.

Of Friday's total, people in their 20s accounted for 147, making up the largest group by age, followed by 120 in their 30s, 76 in their 40s and 67 in their 50s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over, with a high risk of developing serious symptoms, came to 86.

New cases were confirmed in all age groups, including children under 10 and centenarians. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 61, up by one from Thursday.

In Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, new infection cases topped 200 for the first time in six days, marking a record high of 234. The daily count in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido came to 252, while that in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, stood at 212, both exceeding 200 for the second straight day.

