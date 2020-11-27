Japanese Political Parties’ Spending Hits 6-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Total expenditures by the headquarters of Japanese political parties in 2019 rose 23.6 pct from the previous year to 80,908 million yen, hitting their highest level in six years, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The growth indicates that political parties stepped up their activities for House of Councillors and unified local elections.

Total outlays by 2,951 political organizations covered by the data, including political parties and fund management groups for politicians, grew 22.2 pct to 115,799 million yen, their highest level since 2013.

Their total revenue rose 1.3 pct to 109,817 million yen.

Donations and grants paid by political parties to their local chapters climbed 54.7 pct to 25,171 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]