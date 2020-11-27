Japan Panel Members Want Large-Scale Research Fund

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Private-sector members of a Japanese government economic panel on Friday called for creating a large-scale fund to support research and development related to digital transformation and carbon-free society.

The proposal was presented at a meeting of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

In their proposal, the private-sector members called on the government to take all possible policy measures to boost economic growth, including private sector-led programs to stimulate demand.

Specifically, the proposal said that Japan will see its international competitiveness decline if it falls behind the United States and Europe in promoting investment in digitalization and decarbonization.

The proposal urged the government to establish a large-scale research fund to facilitate an overhaul of the economy.

