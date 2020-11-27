Governors OK Go To Travel Halt to Trips from Sapporo, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki said Friday that his government will conditionally accept the suspension of the central government's Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign for trips from Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture.

Elsewhere, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura called for residents to refrain from using the campaign for trips from the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture.

Suzuki said that his government will permit a halt to the campaign for trips from Sapporo if the central government shoulders cancellation charges and takes other remedial action.

The central government has already excluded trips to the two cities from the Go To Travel campaign starting Tuesday through Dec. 15 due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

An advisory panel to the central government has called for a halt to trips from the two cities as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]