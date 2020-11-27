COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Rate Tops 25 Pct in 15 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The hospital bed occupancy rate for coronavirus patients topped 25 pct in 15 of Japan’s 47 prefectures as of Wednesday, the health ministry said Friday.

This means that the infection situation in the 15 prefectures has entered the Stage 3 phase, the second-worst level on the four-tier scale gauging the degree of spread of the virus.

In the previous survey as of Nov. 18, the bed occupancy rate stood at 25 pct or higher in nine prefectures--Hokkaido, Saitama, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, Okayama and Okinawa.

Six other prefectures--Tochigi, Gunma, Chiba, Nagano, Shizuoka and Mie--were added to the list in the latest survey.

Hyogo logged the highest rate of 68 pct, followed by Osaka, at 55 pct, Hokkaido, at 47 pct, Saitama, at 44 pct, Aichi, at 43 pct, Okinawa, at 42 pct, and Tokyo, at 40 pct.

