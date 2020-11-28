Japan Govt Mulling Establishment of “Digital Day”

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering establishing a “digital day” for promoting the country’s digitalization, one of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s key policy goals.

Candidate dates include Jan. 1, Oct. 10 and Nov. 11, as digital technology processes information as binary code, that is, zeros and ones.

The move is intended to enhance public understanding toward a plan to create a digital agency and other efforts made by the government to promote digitalization of the Japanese society.

The government plans to solicit public opinions and ideas about the date of the proposed digital day and related events through a website until Dec. 11.

At a press conference on Friday, digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai said, “We hope to make it a day that would encourage both private and public sectors to promote digitalization.”

