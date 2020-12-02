Tokyo Toyosu Market's High-End Fish Going Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Fish wholesalers at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale food market are boosting their online sales activities for products seen at high-end sushi restaurants, such as bluefin tuna and sea urchin.

With opportunities to stay home increasing amid the prolonged novel coronavirus epidemic, many consumers are looking to enjoy the taste of high-quality fish from Japan's largest fish market that only chefs and other professionals were able to acquire before.

The sales area of the Toyosu market, where sushi chefs, fish retailers and other professionals purchase their fish, are off-limits to general visitors.

To reach out to the general public, wholesalers and intermediate wholesalers participating in auctions at Toyosu are using e-commerce, which has expanded rapidly amid the coronavirus crisis, to deliver fish straight to consumers.

Chuo Gyorui Co. <8030>, a wholesaler involved in tuna auctions at Toyosu, tied up with a Tokyo company called Shokubunka, which operates an online shopping website with some 700,000 members, to boost its seafood sales.

