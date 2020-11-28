Prison Term for Aide to Anri Kawai to Become Final

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A prison term for a secretary to House of Councillors lawmaker Anri Kawai over an election law violation during her campaign last year is set to become final as the secretary's appeal has been rejected by the Supreme Court, it was learned Saturday.

In a decision made Wednesday, the First Petty Bench of the Supreme Court, presided by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, turned down the appeal by Hiroshi Tatemichi, a 55-year-old state-paid secretary to Kawai, 47, who is in a separate trial over vote-buying charges.

The petty bench upheld district and high court rulings sentencing the secretary to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years.

Public prosecutors indicted Tatemichi under the recognition that he is subject to the guilt-by-association system.

The prosecutors are expected to file an administrative lawsuit with Hiroshima High Court by the end of the year in a bid to strip Kawai of her Upper House seat by applying the guilt-by-association rules to the secretary's case, sources familiar with the situation said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]