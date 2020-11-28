One Dead after Ship Collision off Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A leisure fishing boat and a freighter collided off Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, Saturday morning, leaving one man dead.

All 12 passengers of the leisure fishing boat were thrown into the ocean after the collision near the port of Kashima in Ibaraki at around 5:35 a.m. (8:35 p.m. Friday GMT) and one of them, a 46-year-old resident of Tokyo, was confirmed dead, according to the Kashima marine safety station of the Japan Coast Guard.

Among other passengers, four suffered injuries, including bone fracture, and seven were hurt mildly.

The Daigo Fudo Maru leisure fishing boat has been almost fully submerged, with only its bow seen above the sea surface.

None of the five crew members of the 498-ton Hayato freighter was injured. The ship has no problem sailing.

