Guide Dog Users in Japan Confused by Coronavirus Rules

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Guide dog users in Japan are voicing their confusion about a new lifestyle prompted by the coronavirus crisis as they find it difficult to seek help from others while keeping social distance with them.

Related groups are releasing information about how to help guide dog users in the coronavirus era, calling on people to continue supporting them by taking measures to prevent infection.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the Japan Guide Dog Association and other groups have been informed of concerns from guide dog users. One of them said, "I'm receiving less help from others," and another said, "It's difficult to stand in line at stores because I can't see social distancing signs placed on the floor."

In one case, a guide dog had to wait outside a shop that previously allowed such dogs to enter although restaurants, hotels and other facilities cannot reject the animals in principle.

An official at a guide dog support center said that people may be holding back from offering help so as not to bother guide dog users by touching or talking to them because such actions may increase infection risks.

