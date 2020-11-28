Japan Confirms Record 2,684 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed record 2,684 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the total eclipsing the previous high of 2,592 logged on Nov. 21.

The nationwide tally topped 2,500 for the third consecutive day.

New cases hit a record high in the eastern prefecture of Chiba, at 113, and Mie Prefecture, central Japan, at 29.

The eastern prefecture of Ibaraki and the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata saw their daily figures tie their respective record highs of 66 and six.

Across the country, the number of patients with severe symptoms increased by five from the previous day to 440, hitting a record high, the health ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]