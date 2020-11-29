Jan. Lower House Breakup Unlikely as Suga Prioritizes Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is highly likely to refrain from dissolving the House of Representatives in January next year for a snap election in the face of a resurgence of novel coronavirus cases in the country, informed sources said Saturday.

Suga believes that his administration should now focus on measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic and reviving the economy dampened by the virus crisis, the sources in the government and ruling coalition said.

Based on such belief, the government and the ruling camp are considering convening next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, in mid-January, possibly on Jan. 18, to secure enough time for drawing up the government’s budget for fiscal 2021, which starts in April.

With the number of new coronavirus cases increasing in Japan, a source linked to the government’s subcommittee on coronavirus countermeasures said that the country is in a situation where it has no choice but to limit economic activities.

Suga has said that he would look at experts’ assessments on the coronavirus infection situation when deciding the timing for dissolving the Lower House for a snap election.

