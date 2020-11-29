PCR Testing Center to Open at Chubu Airport Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokoname, Aichi Pref., Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing center will open at Chubu Centrair International Airport in central Japan on Monday, to issue coronavirus negative certificates for outbound travelers.

The center is designed to enhance the convenience of people visiting countries that require negative test results upon entry. Test certificates can be issued within about three hours after test samples are taken from travelers.

The airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, will be the second airport in Japan to have a facility equipped with a PCR testing laboratory within its premises after Narita International Airport near Tokyo.

The new PCR center, shown to the media on Saturday, is attached to a clinic located at the Chubu airport and operated by Fujita Academy in Toyoake, Aichi.

Up to about 100 PCR tests per day can be conducted at the facility, which has two sample collection booths and two testing devices, each capable of testing 12 samples at a time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]