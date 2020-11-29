Japan Govt Conducts Unified Tests to Hire "Ice Age" Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's unified examinations for hiring midcareer workers from the so-called employment ice age generation as national public servants in fiscal 2021 started Sunday in nine cities across the country.

It is the first such tests to be conducted, as part of the government's efforts to support members of the generation, mainly in their 30s and 40s, many of whom struggled to land jobs after Japan's economic bubble collapsed in the early 1990s.

For a total of 157 positions at central government offices prepared for the initiative, 5,634 applicants took the exams, according to the National Personnel Authority. The competition rate was 35.9 to one.

Written exams, including a knowledge test and essay writing, were given Sunday at 18 locations in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other cities. Passers, to be announced on Dec. 25, will go on to interviews to be conducted by each government agency between Jan. 25 and Feb. 5 next year. Those who passed the final tests will be announced on Feb. 25.

Of the 157 new positions, 30 are clerical position at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and 17 are technical positions at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

