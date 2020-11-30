Ceremony Marks 130th Anniversary of Japan Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held on Sunday to mark 130 years of the launch of Japan's parliament.

The ceremony took place at the chamber of the House of Councillors, or the Upper House of the Diet, with participants including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Noting that Japan and other countries are facing difficult times amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Emperor Naruhito said, "I believe the duty that the Diet, Japan's highest organ of state power, performs for the country's prosperity and world peace is increasingly vital."

Suga said, "As things are changing rapidly both at home and abroad, the Diet should play an increasingly important role."

"We are determined to do all we can to make our country flourish and build a peaceful world," Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, said. "The Diet aims to fulfill its critical mission and live up to expectations from the public," Upper House President Akiko Santo said.

