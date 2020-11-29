Extra Costs for Tokyo Games Delay Estimated at 200 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics estimates that additional costs arising from the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games will come to some 200 billion yen, informed sources said Sunday.

The total does not include expenses on measures against the novel coronavirus.

The central and Tokyo metropolitan governments are expected to decide how to share the extra costs by the end of this year, the sources said.

The estimated additional costs include compensations and cancel charges paid to venue operators, as well as personnel expenses for staff members of the organizing committee.

The committee has announced that the total costs for the games, postponed to summer 2021 due to the pandemic, will be reduced by about 30 billion yen by simplifying the events, including through reviews of facility and transportation services and cuts in the numbers of related officials visiting Tokyo for the events. The estimated additional costs substantially surpass the planned reduction of the overall expenses.

