Japan Coronavirus Cases above 2,000 for 4th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases came to 2,058 in Japan on Sunday, standing above 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The country's coronavirus death toll grew by 16. Of the new fatalities, six were reported in the western prefecture of Osaka and five in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The nationwide total of patients with severe symptoms increased by 22 from the previous day to 462, hitting a record high, the health ministry said. The number nearly doubled from two weeks earlier.

In Tokyo, 418 new infection cases were confirmed, with the daily count in the Japanese capital falling below 500 for the first time in three days. But the figure was the highest Sunday total.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, counted using Tokyo's own criteria, stood unchanged from Saturday at 67,

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]