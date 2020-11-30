Crown Prince Akishino Approves Princess Mako's Marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino has said he "approves" his daughter Princess Mako's plan to marry commoner Kei Komuro.

The approval came two years and nine months after the announcement of the postponement of ceremonies related to the couple's marriage.

Holding a press conference ahead of his 55th birthday on Monday, the Crown Prince said, "If they really have a wish (to get married), I, as a parent, respect that."

In explaining the reason why he approves the planned marriage between Princess Mako and Komuro, both 29, the Crown Prince cited a provision in the Constitution that says marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes.

At the same time, the Crown Prince said, "I believe they are not in a situation where many people understand and rejoice over their marriage plan." He said the schedule toward their marriage is to be discussed and did not offer any prospect for the "Nosai-no-Gi" ceremony for an official engagement. He said marriage and engagement are two different things.

