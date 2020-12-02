Food Aid to Foreign Students in Japan Growing

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Japanese organizations are starting to send food to students from abroad who are in need amid the coronavirus crisis, as such aid can help more students faster than financial assistance.

"I felt like I got a Christmas present," one student said.

More and more students from abroad, mainly self-supporting students, are in financial difficulties due to a delay in remittances from their parents in their home countries or being unable to work part-time amid the spread of the virus, according to the Fukuoka International Exchange Foundation in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka.

"Wow, it's full of food," a Chinese sophomore student who majors in economics at Fukuoka University said upon receiving a bag containing instant curry and noodles from the foundation.

In August, the foundation started its program to send rice and instant food to some 100 self-supporting foreign students in the prefecture a month partly using donations from local governments and companies. With the number of supporters growing, the foundation was able to send food aid to 400 students in November.

