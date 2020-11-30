Weekly Coronavirus Cases Total 14,400 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 148,294 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 14,474 from a week before.

The seven-day count of new infection cases has remained high, coming to 6,450 in the week to Nov. 8, 10,146 in the week to Nov. 15, and 14,403 in the week to Nov. 22.

The nationwide death toll from the virus increased by 138 from a week before to 2,139 as of 10 a.m. Monday. The number of deaths totaled 48 in the week to Nov. 8, 71 in the week to Nov. 15 and 93 in the week to Nov. 22.

The weekly number of coronavirus deaths has remained below 10 in Tokyo recently. But the pace of increase in fatalities has been accelerating in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the western prefecture of Osaka, with 40 and 39 deaths confirmed, respectively, in the latest week.

