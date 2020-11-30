"Demon Slayer" Movie Rises to 2nd on Japan Box-Office List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A movie from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," a popular manga series, has risen to second place in Japan's all-time cinema box-office rankings, it was learned Monday.

Cumulative revenue of "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" reached 27,512.43 million yen by Sunday, topping the 26.2 billion yen recorded by Titanic, a Hollywood film released in 1997, Toho Co. <9602>, the distributor of the Japanese anime movie, and others said.

According to Kogyo Tsushinsha, a movie information provider, the Demon Slayer movie is now highly likely to overtake Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's "Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi," or Spirited Away, an anime film, which hit the screen in 2001 and earned 30.8 billion yen, a record high among all movies released in Japan.

The Demon Slayer movie has so far drawn an audience of 20.53 million. Its box-office revenue topped 10 billion yen in 10 days after its Oct. 16 release, 20 billion yen in 24 days and 25 billion yen in 38 days, becoming the fastest movie to surpass these milestones in the country.

It is expected to attract more spectators, including repeat customers, as cards depicting different characters from the series are being distributed in a campaign that began in mid-November and will be in place until year-end.

