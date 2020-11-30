LDP Calls for Extending Go To Travel until Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party on Monday asked the government to extend its Go To Travel program until after next year's Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May.

The request was included in a proposal related to a planned fiscal 2020 third supplementary budget that LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Hakubun Shimomura submitted to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The Go To Travel program, aimed at stimulating travel demand dampened by the coronavirus crisis, is currently set to end around January 2021.

The ruling party wants the government to draw up a large-scale third extra budget worth nearly 34 trillion yen, Shimomura told Suga, bearing in mind a Cabinet Office estimate of the country's output gap.

Suga underlined the need to compile a supplementary budget in order to ease the public's anxiety.

