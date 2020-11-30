Osaka Court Dismisses Damages Claim over Forced Sterilizations

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court dismissed on Monday a damages suit filed against the Japanese government by three residents in western Japan over forced sterilizations under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

It was the third ruling over suits for state compensation for forced sterilizations, after one in May last year at Sendai District Court and another in June this year at Tokyo District Court. The plaintiffs lost in all the three cases.

Of the three plaintiffs in the latest suit, a 77-year-old woman with intellectual disability in the Kinki region claimed she was sterilized forcibly under the law at a hospital in the city of Osaka, when she was aged 21 and 22, according to the complaint.

The other two were a woman in her 70s and her husband in his 80s in Osaka Prefecture, both with hearing impairments. The wife was allegedly sterilized at a hospital in Kinki in 1974.

The three claimed they lost the opportunity to have children and suffered emotional damage, seeking a total of 55 million yen in damages.

