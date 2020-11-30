Serious COVID-19 Patients in Japan Hit Record for 8th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Japan as of midnight Sunday rose 10 from a day earlier to 472, hitting a record high for the eighth successive day, the health ministry said Monday.

The daily count of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country came to 1,439 on the day, standing below 2,000 for the first time in five days.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed 26 to 2,165, with five new deaths reported in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, four in the western prefecture of Osaka and three in the central prefecture of Aichi.

In Tokyo, 311 people were newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory disease. The Japanese capital logged fewer than 400 new cases for the first time in six days.

Of the 311 newly infected people, 69 were in their 40s, the largest group by age, and 68 in their 20s. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, came to 57.

