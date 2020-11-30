Tokyo Reports 311 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday that 311 people have been newly confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood below 400 for the first time in six days.

Those newly infected included 69 people in their 40s, the largest group by age, and 68 in their 20s. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, came to 57.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in Tokyo rose three from the previous day to 70, the highest figure since the central government removed a state of emergency over the epidemic in May.

