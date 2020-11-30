Motegi Likely to Visit African Countries by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has started arranging schedules to allow Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to visit African countries by the end of this year, government sources said Monday.

Motegi is expected to visit Tunisia, South Africa, Mozambique and Mauritius after the end of the ongoing extraordinary session of parliament on Saturday, according to the sources.

China is expanding its influence over Africa through economic support and infrastructure investment.

Motegi apparently hopes to increase Japan's presence in Africa through the visit and to lay foundations for the Japan-proposed Free and Open Indo-Pacific region.

South Africa chairs the African Union for a year through next February, while Tunisia will host the next Tokyo International Conference on African Development in 2022.

