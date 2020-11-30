USJ to Open Nintendo Attraction Area on Feb. 4

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Universal Studios Japan movie theme park in the western Japan city of Osaka will open a new attraction area featuring popular video games of Nintendo Co. <7974> on Feb. 4 next year, its operator, USJ LLC, said Monday.

Ahead of the public opening of the area, an attraction featuring Nintendo’s Mario Kart game series was shown to the media on Monday.

The attraction allows visitors to wear a headset and hold a steering wheel to enjoy driving on circuits from the game.

Also during the ride, which will last about five minutes, visitors will be able to see popular characters from Nintendo video games, reproduced with a state-of-the-art imaging technique.

The new area was originally scheduled to open ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled for summer 2020, which were postponed by one year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]