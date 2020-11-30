Crowds in Sapporo, Osaka Down 30-50 Pct under Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Pedestrian traffic volumes decreased by 30-50 pct from the levels before the coronavirus outbreak in Sapporo and Osaka on the first weekend since fresh COVID-19 restrictions were implemented there, it was learned Monday.

At Osaka and Shinsaibashi stations, both in the western Japan city of Osaka, the volumes over the hour from 3 p.m. fell 37.8 pct and 28.4 pct, respectively, from the averages on weekends and a holiday between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14, according to data from Tokyo-based Agoop Corp., a unit of SoftBank Corp. <9434>.

The data are based on location information from mobile phones.

The volumes at the two stations over the hour from 9 p.m. were down 47.1 pct and 49.2 pct, respectively. Many Osaka restaurants and bars are being asked to close by 9 p.m.

Pedestrian traffic volumes over the hour from 3 p.m. sagged 38.7 pct and 52.1 pct, respectively, at Sapporo and Odori stations, both in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan. The number slumped 71.4 pct at New Chitose Airport Station of Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido.

