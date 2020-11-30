Japan Medical Costs Hit Record 43.4 T. Yen in FY 2018

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Medical expenses in Japan in fiscal 2018 rose 0.8 pct from the previous year to a record 43,394.9 billion yen, the health ministry said in a final report Monday.

In the year that ended in March 2019, per capita expenses for treatment at hospitals and clinics grew 1.0 pct to 343,200 yen, also an all-time high.

Efforts to cut medical costs, including revisions to fees to be paid to medical institutions under health and medical insurance schemes, failed to offset expense increases caused by the rapidly aging population and sophistication of medical services, the ministry pointed out.

Expenses by people aged 65 or older totaled 26,282.8 billion yen, accounting for over 60 pct of the total.

The report also showed that medical insurance benefits including payments under the national health insurance scheme inched down 0.1 pct to 19,729.1 billion yen, while expenses covered by the medical insurance system for the late-stage elderly aged 75 or older rose 1.9 pct to 15,057.6 billion yen.

