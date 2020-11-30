Full-Size Moving Gundam Unveiled in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A full-size moving statue of Gundam, a combat robot in a popular Japanese animated cartoon series, was unveiled to reporters on Monday in a bayside park in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The 18-meter-high statue in the city south of Tokyo marks the 40th anniversary since the start of the animation series. It will be open to the public starting Dec. 19.

The statue is part of Gundam Factory Yokohama, a special complex that will be open at the park until the end of March 2022.

Its 24 moving components allow the statue to change its pose every 30 minutes, giving to spectators a true feel of the gigantic robot.

Also at the complex will be a corner reproducing Gundam's cockpit and a cafe offering items themed on Gundam characters.

