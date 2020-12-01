Princess Aiko, Japan Emperor's Only Child, Turns 19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, marked her 19th birthday on Tuesday.

Amid the lingering coronavirus epidemic, the princess is attending online classes at Gakushuin University, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Since she graduated from Gakushuin Girls' Senior High School in March and entered the university's Department of Japanese Language and Literature in April, she has been to the university only once, to join an orientation meeting for new students in October.

The princess initially felt awkward attending online classes, but she appears to be getting used to a personal computer while gradually realizing that she became a university student, according to the agency.

Prior to her graduation from high school, Princess Aiko wrote an essay on cats and dogs in the Heian period in the eighth to 12th centuries, referring to Japanese classics including The Tale of Genji and The Pillow Book. The essay was nearly double the school-set standard of at least 30 sheets of 400-character manuscript paper.

