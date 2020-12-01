Japanese Actor Iseya Pleads Guilty to Cannabis Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, at his trial at Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Iseya, 44, said he possessed cannabis for his personal use. “I could relax and sleep without feeling pressure when I used cannabis,” he said. “I betrayed many people who supported me, and I’m really sorry.”

The defense team for Iseya called for a suspended sentence. But public prosecutors sought a one-year jail term without suspension for his alleged violation of the cannabis control law, pointing out that he had a large amount of cannabis, and that he might reoffend. The trial ended on the day, with a verdict due out on Dec. 22.

According to the indictment, Iseya possessed a total of 13 grams of dried cannabis at his condominium in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward on Sept. 8. After being arrested on the day by Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department, Iseya was released on Sept. 30 on bail of 5 million yen.

In Tuesday’s court hearing, Iseya said he bought the cannabis from an acquaintance two or three days before the arrest, but he declined to disclose the person’s name. “I was naive (about the illegality of possessing cannabis) as it’s used for medical purposes in many advanced countries,” he said.

