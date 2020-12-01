Japan's Suga Calls for 15-T.-Yen Infrastructure Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed other ministers Tuesday to draw up a 15-trillion-yen infrastructure improvement plan to make Japan more resilient from natural disasters.

The five-year national resilience plan from fiscal 2021 will call for action to address the aging of infrastructure facilities and boost the digitalization of the maintenance and management of such facilities.

The government is expected to adopt the plan, along with additional economic stimulus measures, at a cabinet meeting in the near future.

The plan will succeed the current three-year national resilience scheme expiring in March 2021, when fiscal 2020 ends.

The new plan will include levee construction and other urgent projects as well as the renewal of aging facilities before their functions are lost and the increased use of information and communications technologies to maintain and manage infrastructure facilities.

