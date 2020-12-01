Monument of Olympic Rings Back in Tokyo’s Odaiba Park

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Tuesday reinstalled a massive monument featuring the five Olympic rings at Odaiba Marine Park, four months after its removal due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

The metropolitan government had installed the monument at the park for building momentum for the games, then scheduled for summer 2020, but removed it for maintenance and safety checks in August this year as the sports event was postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the removal, the monument was transported by ship to a shipyard in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo. It was repainted there.

According to the metropolitan government, the monument did not suffer any major deterioration, such as rust from exposure to salty wind.

The metropolitan government confirmed that the reinstalled monument will stay safe until the end of the sports event next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]