Author of "Dokaben" Baseball Manga Retires

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Mizushima, the author of the popular Japanese "Dokaben" baseball manga series, decided to end his career as a manga artist Tuesday, his talent agency said.

"I've been working hard for 63 years. Now I came to a decision to retire today," the 81-year-old said in a comment.

He expressed his gratitude to people in the publishing industry and the manga and baseball communities as well as to his staff.

"Most importantly, I'm very thankful to my readers, who supported my works," Mizushima said.

"I sincerely hope for further prosperity in the manga and baseball communities," he added.

