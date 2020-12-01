Japan Daily Coronavirus Deaths Hit Record 41

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Japan hit a record high of 41 on Tuesday, while 2,030 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the country.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease, rose by 21 from the previous day to 493, hitting a record high for the ninth successive day, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 372 new infections. The Japanese capital’s daily coronavirus tally stood below 400 for the second straight day.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, the daily count of new coronavirus cases came to 318, bouncing back above 300 for the first time in two days.

Over 100 new cases were also detected in the eastern prefectures of Saitama and Kanagawa, the central prefecture of Aichi and the western prefecture of Hyogo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]