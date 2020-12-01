Tokyo Newly Confirms 372 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 372 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Japanese capital’s daily coronavirus tally stood below 400 for the second straight day.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 93 were detected among people in their 20s, 81 among those in their 30s, 58 among those in their 40s and 58 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in Tokyo came to 62, down eight from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]