BIE Approves Registration for Osaka World Expo

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, approved on Tuesday the Japanese government’s registration application for the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

The Paris-based organization made the approval at an online general meeting, a session that was previously scheduled for June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the approval, Japan’s cabinet will adopt a basic policy for the Osaka World Expo by the end of the year. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition will compile a basic plan for the event.

The 2025 World Expo will be held between April 13 and Oct. 13 on the manmade island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay.

The Japanese government expects 150 countries will participate in the Expo and that the event will be attended by some 28.2 million visitors.

