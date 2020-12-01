Governor Asks Some People to Refrain from Trips to, from Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Tuesday called on the Japanese government to ask people aged 65 or over and those with underlying health conditions to refrain from trips to and from the capital under its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign.

Koike made the request during a meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Suga said he understands the metropolitan government's approach.

The period of restraint will last until Dec. 17, Koike told reporters after the meeting.

The governor said she made the request "from the viewpoint of protecting the lives and the livelihoods of the citizens of Tokyo and of Japan."

People aged 65 or over and those suffering diabetes, heart diseases and other underlying diseases are at risk of suffering severe symptoms if infected with the coronavirus, she said.

