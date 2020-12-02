98 Pct Had Coronavirus Antibodies 6 Months after Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team said Wednesday that it has detected neutralizing antibodies in 98 pct of people six months after their infections with the novel coronavirus.

The team, led by Yokohama City University professor Takeharu Yamanaka, plans to conduct a follow-up survey to see whether these people will still have such antibodies a year after their infections.

In the latest survey, conducted on the largest scale for its type in the country, the team checked blood samples from 376 people who had already recovered. The samples were collected six months after their infections.

"In general, people with neutralizing antibodies are believed to carry a low risk of reinfection," Yamanaka told a press conference.

"This gives some hope" about coronavirus vaccines to be released, as the study shows that immunity obtained through natural infection can last at least six months,

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]