Japan Confirms 2,434 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,434 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second straight day above 2,000.

There were 32 new deaths linked to the virus, including seven in Osaka Prefecture and five each in Hokkaido and Tokyo.

The number of severely ill patients fell by five from the previous day to 488, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed after three consecutive days below 500.

Tokyo’s new cases included 125 in their 20s, 81 in their 30s, 75 in their 40s and 62 in their 50s. There were 88 new cases in people aged 65 or above.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]