Tokyo Confirms 500 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday it confirmed 500 new cases of coronavirus infection the same day, with the number of severely ill patients standing at 59, down by three from the previous day.

The daily count of new infections in the Japanese capital came to 500 or more for the first time in four days.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 125, followed by 81 in their 30s, 75 in their 40s, and 62 in their 50s. There were 88 people aged 65 or above, at higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]