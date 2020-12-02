Scandal-Hit Japanese Lawmaker Resigns from Party Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa stepped down from posts in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday, after his alleged involvement in a money scandal came to light.

Yoshikawa resigned from all his roles in the party, including the post of acting head of the LDP Election Strategy Committee.

In a statement, the 70-year-old House of Representatives member, who is suspected of receiving cash from a former head of a major egg production company, said he will "respond sincerely" if authorities ask him for explanations.

But Yoshikawa did not mention whether he actually received any money or not.

He said he underwent surgery for cardiac infarction two years ago and has since been receiving ambulant treatment.

