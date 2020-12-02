Tokyo Games to Use App to Manage Foreign Spectators' Health

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and others on Wednesday set out a plan to use an app to manage the health of foreign spectators at the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Foreigners visiting Japan for the Tokyo Games next summer will be exempted from two-week coronavirus quarantine, but will be asked to use the app to control their health.

The Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the games' organizing committee included the plan in an interim report on ways to ensure the safety of the event.

The plan will be adopted by next spring. Work on the app's basic design will start this year and the app will be completed in June 2021.

The report said that having foreign spectators undergo quarantine and not use public transportation would "effectively make it difficult for them to watch the games."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]